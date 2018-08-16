Chesapeake Wealth Management Reduces Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)

Chesapeake Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 136.3% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 35,932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 20,727 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 17.8% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 28,991 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 241.0% in the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 25,786 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 38.1% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 36,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 10,183 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 187.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock opened at $47.49 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $64.66. The company has a market cap of $59.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. Micron Technology had a net margin of 43.35% and a return on equity of 51.12%. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 21st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 16.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

In related news, SVP Steven L. Thorsen, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $2,203,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,995,879.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert E. Switz sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $4,000,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,508.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,795 shares of company stock worth $9,141,390 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

