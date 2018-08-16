Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $517,000 Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 698.3% during the second quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 8,327,089 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $98,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 382.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,784,235 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $457,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792,479 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,429,000. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,952,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9,531.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 851,443 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 842,603 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $96.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $80.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.76 and a 52 week high of $108.98.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.44 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 66.36%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.74%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $1,230,760.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

