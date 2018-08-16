Chesapeake Wealth Management Acquires 463 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Index (IWM)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Index (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Index makes up 1.7% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Index were worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Index by 23.6% in the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Index by 132.3% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 28,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 16,412 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Index in the second quarter valued at $358,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Index in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Index by 736.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 67,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,301,000 after purchasing an additional 59,740 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $166.09 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Index has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $170.20.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

