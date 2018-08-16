Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 0.06

Headlines about Cheniere Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CQP) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cheniere Energy Partners earned a daily sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 48.0178085303123 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 17th.

CQP traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.29. 343,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,896. Cheniere Energy Partners has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $39.97.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

