Chemung Financial (CHMG) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Chemung Financial earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the bank an impact score of 46.3183860796659 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of CHMG stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.50. 9,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,778. Chemung Financial has a 12-month low of $38.99 and a 12-month high of $56.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.18). Chemung Financial had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $20.34 million for the quarter.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. It offers demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

