Chemours Co (CC) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Chemours by 24.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in Chemours by 2.3% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 63,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Chemours by 8.1% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Chemours by 9.0% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 18,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in Chemours by 1.4% in the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 112,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Chemours from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chemours from $57.50 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.10.

CC opened at $42.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.84. Chemours Co has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $58.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 107.22% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Chemours Co will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This is an increase from Chemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is 17.80%.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

