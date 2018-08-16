ChemoCentryx (CCXI) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 10th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Friday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CCXI opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. ChemoCentryx has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $15.08. The company has a market capitalization of $587.34 million, a PE ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 million. analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, insider Markus J. Cappel sold 25,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $344,196.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,637.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas J. Schall sold 92,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total transaction of $1,191,526.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,218,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,491,086.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,881 shares of company stock worth $2,703,036 in the last ninety days. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCXI. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. grace capital bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV).

