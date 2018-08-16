Cheetah Mobile (CMCM) Shares Up 6%

Shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc (NYSE:CMCM) traded up 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.74 and last traded at $8.69. 885,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 1,182,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Cheetah Mobile from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine lowered Cheetah Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Get Cheetah Mobile alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 3.30.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 21st. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Cheetah Mobile had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 33.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCM. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Cheetah Mobile during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Cheetah Mobile during the first quarter valued at $113,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in Cheetah Mobile during the second quarter valued at $149,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cheetah Mobile during the second quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Cheetah Mobile during the first quarter valued at $189,000. 5.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile (NYSE:CMCM)

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.