Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) Holdings Lessened by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 63.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Charter Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $315.00 to $361.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine lowered Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Charter Communications from $397.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Sunday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $367.00.

Shares of CHTR opened at $298.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $70.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Charter Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $250.10 and a 12 month high of $404.72.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.83 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 2,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total transaction of $622,988.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

