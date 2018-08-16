ChannelAdvisor (ECOM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. They currently have $15.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Channel Advisor Corporation offers cloud-based e-commerce solutions and services. It solutions include marketplaces, comparison shopping, paid search, social campaigns, flex feeds, web stores and rich media. The company serves traditional retailers, online retailers, brand manufacturers and advertising agencies. Channel Advisor Corporation is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ECOM. ValuEngine raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. First Analysis set a $17.00 price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.86.

Shares of ECOM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,599. The company has a market capitalization of $373.77 million, a P/E ratio of -24.91 and a beta of -0.18. ChannelAdvisor has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $32.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.46 million. ChannelAdvisor had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard Cornetta sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $160,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,592.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 21,227 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 261,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 167,660 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,561,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,050,000 after purchasing an additional 14,112 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,421 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 68,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 15,263 shares during the period. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps retailers and branded manufacturers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

