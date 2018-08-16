Centurylink Inc (CTL) Short Interest Down 6.2% in July

Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,374,628 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the July 13th total of 86,797,804 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,799,727 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.0 days. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director Glen F. Post III sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $3,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Centurylink alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new position in Centurylink in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Centurylink by 3.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 139,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Centurylink by 5.9% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 76,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centurylink during the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centurylink during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Centurylink from $21.60 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Centurylink from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.07.

NYSE CTL opened at $22.47 on Thursday. Centurylink has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 0.80.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Centurylink had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Centurylink’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Centurylink will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.