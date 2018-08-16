Centurylink Inc (CTL) Director Glen F. Post III Sells 150,000 Shares

Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Director Glen F. Post III sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $3,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE CTL traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.33. 490,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,681,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Centurylink Inc has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $22.83. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 0.80.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Centurylink had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. TheStreet raised Centurylink from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Centurylink from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Centurylink in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Centurylink by 1.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Centurylink by 20.2% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its position in Centurylink by 4.1% in the second quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 68,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Centurylink by 21.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Centurylink by 10.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

