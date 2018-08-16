Centurylink (CTL) Bonds Rise 1.8% During Trading Insider Trade

An issue of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) debt rose 1.8% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The high-yield debt issue has a 7.75% coupon and is set to mature on February 15, 2031. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $93.50 and were trading at $92.00 last week. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel changes in its share price. Specifically, Director Glen F. Post III sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $3,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Centurylink to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America set a $27.00 target price on shares of Centurylink and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Centurylink from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Centurylink from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Centurylink had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTL. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in Centurylink in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Centurylink by 16,940.6% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Centurylink in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Centurylink by 118.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Centurylink in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centurylink Company Profile (NYSE:CTL)

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

