Centre Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD)

Centre Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $4,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,191,870 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,406,932,000 after purchasing an additional 270,898 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,248,352 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,247,586,000 after purchasing an additional 139,991 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,907,111 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $454,594,000 after purchasing an additional 100,467 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,834,391 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $444,121,000 after purchasing an additional 116,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,043,158 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $319,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nomura upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Cleveland Research lowered Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Mcdonald’s from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.93.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $159.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $123.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $146.84 and a 12 month high of $178.70.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 133.89% and a net margin of 25.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.66%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

