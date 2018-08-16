Central Garden & Pet Co Class A (CENTA) Shares Bought by Rothschild Asset Management Inc.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet Co Class A (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,026,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet Co Class A were worth $41,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CENTA. CQS Cayman LP grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co Class A by 83.6% in the first quarter. CQS Cayman LP now owns 539,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,351,000 after purchasing an additional 245,481 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co Class A by 51.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 456,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,087,000 after purchasing an additional 155,526 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co Class A by 37.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 562,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,267,000 after purchasing an additional 154,550 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co Class A in the second quarter worth about $5,914,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co Class A in the first quarter worth about $5,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet Co Class A in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $35.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.32. Central Garden & Pet Co Class A has a 12 month low of $32.20 and a 12 month high of $41.97.

Central Garden & Pet Co Class A (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $657.94 million for the quarter. Central Garden & Pet Co Class A had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%.

Central Garden & Pet Co Class A Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats comprising edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhide, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories for birds, small animals, and specialty pets.

