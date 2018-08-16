Centerra Gold (CG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.70

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.70 and last traded at C$5.71, with a volume of 415611 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.88.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CG shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.75 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.31.

In other Centerra Gold news, insider Scott Graeme Perry acquired 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,862.00.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its principal projects include Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

