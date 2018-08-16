CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2018 // No Comments

Brokerages forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) will report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.31. CenterPoint Energy posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of NYSE:CNP traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $28.27. 261,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,367,725. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 81.02%.

In related news, insider Milton Carroll sold 10,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $282,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 4,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $103,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $607,940 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Conning Inc. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 54.1% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 16,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 31.5% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 749,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,762,000 after acquiring an additional 179,471 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 39.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,795,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,453,000 after acquiring an additional 791,903 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 27.2% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CenterPoint Energy (CNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP)

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply