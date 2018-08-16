CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) will report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.31. CenterPoint Energy posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of NYSE:CNP traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $28.27. 261,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,367,725. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 81.02%.

In related news, insider Milton Carroll sold 10,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $282,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 4,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $103,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $607,940 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Conning Inc. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 54.1% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 16,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 31.5% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 749,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,762,000 after acquiring an additional 179,471 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 39.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,795,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,453,000 after acquiring an additional 791,903 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 27.2% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

