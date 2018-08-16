Celestica Inc (CLS) Insider John Joseph Lawless Sells 7,400 Shares

Celestica Inc (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) insider John Joseph Lawless sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.28, for a total value of C$90,872.00.

Shares of Celestica stock opened at C$15.99 on Thursday. Celestica Inc has a 12-month low of C$12.27 and a 12-month high of C$16.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Beacon Securities cut Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.44.

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, and after-market repair and return services.

