Cedar Capital LLC Buys 2,845 Shares of Total System Services, Inc. (TSS)

Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Total System Services were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSS. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total System Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Total System Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Total System Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Total System Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Total System Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

TSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Total System Services from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Total System Services from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Total System Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Total System Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Total System Services from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.18.

NYSE TSS opened at $93.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Total System Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.89 and a 1-year high of $97.82.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $956.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.79 million. Total System Services had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. analysts forecast that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Patricia A. Watson sold 15,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $1,430,475.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,321.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

