CDTi Advanced Materials (CDTI) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of CDTi Advanced Materials Inc (NASDAQ:CDTI) were up 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 545,313 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 393,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDTi Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st.

Get CDTi Advanced Materials alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.37.

CDTi Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:CDTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. CDTi Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 49.77%. equities analysts predict that CDTi Advanced Materials Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lon E. Bell purchased 625,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $312,747.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 968,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,494. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 662,930 shares of company stock valued at $331,465 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About CDTi Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:CDTI)

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc provides technology and solutions to the automotive emissions control markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its catalyst products include synergized- platinum group metal (PGM) diesel oxidation catalysts, zero-PGM catalysts, selective catalytic reduction catalysts, and base-metal activated rhodium support catalysts.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for CDTi Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDTi Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.