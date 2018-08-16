CDTi Advanced Materials (CDTI) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of CDTi Advanced Materials Inc (NASDAQ:CDTI) were up 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 545,313 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 393,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDTi Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st.
The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.37.
In related news, Director Lon E. Bell purchased 625,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $312,747.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 968,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,494. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 662,930 shares of company stock valued at $331,465 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.
About CDTi Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:CDTI)
CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc provides technology and solutions to the automotive emissions control markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its catalyst products include synergized- platinum group metal (PGM) diesel oxidation catalysts, zero-PGM catalysts, selective catalytic reduction catalysts, and base-metal activated rhodium support catalysts.
