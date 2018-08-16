CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (IGR) Plans $0.05 Dividend

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, August 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd has increased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of IGR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.46. The company had a trading volume of 30,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,453. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd has a fifty-two week low of $7.17 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s primary objective is high income. Its secondary objective is capital appreciation. It invests from 80% to 100% of its total assets in income-producing real estate securities (including real estate investment trusts (REITs)) located in the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia and Asia.

