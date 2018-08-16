CBL & Associates Properties (CBL) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

CBL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBL & Associates Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on CBL & Associates Properties from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CBL & Associates Properties from $4.75 to $3.75 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on CBL & Associates Properties from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut CBL & Associates Properties from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $4.19.

Shares of CBL stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.45. 35,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,722,565. The firm has a market cap of $766.64 million, a PE ratio of 2.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. CBL & Associates Properties has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $214.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.72 million. CBL & Associates Properties had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 2.52%. CBL & Associates Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that CBL & Associates Properties will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CBL & Associates Properties by 8.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,029,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168,991 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in CBL & Associates Properties by 65.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,256,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,043 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CBL & Associates Properties in the second quarter valued at $4,739,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in CBL & Associates Properties in the first quarter valued at $3,220,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its position in CBL & Associates Properties by 3,902.1% in the first quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 741,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 723,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

About CBL & Associates Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 117 properties totaling 73.4 million square feet across 26 states, including 75 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

