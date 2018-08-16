Caymus Capital Partners L.P. Sells 188,000 Shares of Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC)

Caymus Capital Partners L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 575,056 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 188,000 shares during the quarter. Anadarko Petroleum comprises about 6.7% of Caymus Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Caymus Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Anadarko Petroleum were worth $42,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the second quarter worth $182,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Anadarko Petroleum during the second quarter worth $182,000. Quest Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Anadarko Petroleum during the second quarter worth $203,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in Anadarko Petroleum during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new position in Anadarko Petroleum during the first quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on APC. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $77.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.15.

Shares of NYSE:APC opened at $62.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of -31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $39.96 and a 52-week high of $76.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 1.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.75) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Anadarko Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.02%.

Anadarko Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas development company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Anadarko Petroleum Company Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

