Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,280 Shares of iShares FTSE NAREIT Mortg.REITIn Fd (REM)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares FTSE NAREIT Mortg.REITIn Fd (BMV:REM) by 23.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,280 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares FTSE NAREIT Mortg.REITIn Fd were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares FTSE NAREIT Mortg.REITIn Fd during the first quarter worth about $115,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares FTSE NAREIT Mortg.REITIn Fd during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares FTSE NAREIT Mortg.REITIn Fd during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares FTSE NAREIT Mortg.REITIn Fd during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares FTSE NAREIT Mortg.REITIn Fd by 187.5% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares FTSE NAREIT Mortg.REITIn Fd alerts:

Shares of BMV REM opened at $44.42 on Thursday. iShares FTSE NAREIT Mortg.REITIn Fd has a 12 month low of $737.00 and a 12 month high of $905.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares FTSE NAREIT Mortg.REITIn Fd (BMV:REM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares FTSE NAREIT Mortg.REITIn Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares FTSE NAREIT Mortg.REITIn Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.