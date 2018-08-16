Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 7,050.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,242 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,388,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,156,000 after buying an additional 1,716,240 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 16.9% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,531,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,635,000 after buying an additional 1,234,415 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 12.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,378,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,327,000 after buying an additional 787,975 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 7.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,294,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,748,000 after buying an additional 379,832 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 26.5% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,977,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,978,000 after buying an additional 834,200 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Shares of ALLY opened at $26.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ally Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $21.81 and a 1-year high of $31.29.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 25.10%.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States and Canada. The company operates Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

