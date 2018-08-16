Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 26.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,166 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYC. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 154.3% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at $117,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Paycom Software by 181.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 613.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.11.

PAYC opened at $135.58 on Thursday. Paycom Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.74 and a fifty-two week high of $138.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.07, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.41.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.18. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 42.01%. The company had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.47 million. equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.84, for a total transaction of $4,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $38,503.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,637 shares of company stock valued at $9,469,714 in the last ninety days. 16.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

