Castle Brands (ROX) PT Set at $2.00 by Barrington Research

Castle Brands (NYSEAMERICAN:ROX) has been assigned a $2.00 price objective by analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 73.91% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of Castle Brands stock opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. Castle Brands has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $1.64.
Castle Brands (NYSEAMERICAN:ROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $23.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.48 million. Castle Brands had a return on equity of 55.84% and a net margin of 2.76%.
About Castle Brands
Castle Brands Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, imports, and sells beverage alcohol and non-alcoholic beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company offers premium and super premium rums, whiskey, liqueurs, vodka, tequila, wine, amaretto, and other spirits, as well as ginger beer and ready-to-drink cocktails.
Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for Castle Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.