Castle Brands (ROX) PT Set at $2.00 by Barrington Research

Castle Brands (NYSEAMERICAN:ROX) has been assigned a $2.00 price objective by analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 73.91% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Castle Brands stock opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. Castle Brands has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $1.64.

Castle Brands (NYSEAMERICAN:ROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $23.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.48 million. Castle Brands had a return on equity of 55.84% and a net margin of 2.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Castle Brands by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 79,948 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Castle Brands by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 195,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 108,907 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Castle Brands by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,175,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 181,253 shares during the period. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Castle Brands by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 3,090,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 78,233 shares during the period.

About Castle Brands

Castle Brands Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, imports, and sells beverage alcohol and non-alcoholic beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company offers premium and super premium rums, whiskey, liqueurs, vodka, tequila, wine, amaretto, and other spirits, as well as ginger beer and ready-to-drink cocktails.

