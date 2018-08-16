Cascades Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (CAS)

Cascades Inc (TSE:CAS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 21st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st.

Cascades stock opened at C$13.40 on Thursday. Cascades has a 52 week low of C$11.29 and a 52 week high of C$16.71.

CAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 11th. CIBC dropped their price target on Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Cascades from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Cascades from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cascades currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.75.

In other Cascades news, insider Robert F. Hall sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.58, for a total transaction of C$950,600.00. Also, insider Laurent Lemaire purchased 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.52 per share, with a total value of C$29,422.00.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

