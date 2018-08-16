Carter’s, Inc. (CRI) Position Cut by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Carter’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,943,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Carter’s by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carter’s by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Carter’s by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Carter’s by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carter's alerts:

In related news, Director David Pulver acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,144,285. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Doyle Corning sold 3,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total value of $378,808.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Friday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Cowen set a $109.00 target price on Carter’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.54.

CRI opened at $109.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.84 and a 1-year high of $129.00.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.04 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.29% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Simple Joys, OshKosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.