Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after BidaskClub upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as high as $16.30 and last traded at $16.15, with a volume of 11653 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TAST. ValuEngine raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

In other Carrols Restaurant Group news, VP William E. Myers sold 18,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $284,931.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 87,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,840.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul R. Flanders sold 18,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $284,222.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 341,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,350,521.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 476.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 233,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 192,861 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 76,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 11,217 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 10,228 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 78.0% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 27,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 12,115 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 11,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $568.18 million, a PE ratio of 80.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.34.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $303.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.21 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 1.00%. equities analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TAST)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 807 Burger King restaurants located in 17 states of the United States. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

