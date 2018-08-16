Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carrols Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.63.

Shares of NASDAQ TAST opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Carrols Restaurant Group has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $16.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.75, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.34.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Carrols Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $303.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.21 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Carrols Restaurant Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul R. Flanders sold 18,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $284,222.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 341,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,350,521.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William E. Myers sold 18,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $284,931.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 87,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,840.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAST. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 305,569 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 397,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 35,200 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 476.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 233,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 192,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 11,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 807 Burger King restaurants located in 17 states of the United States. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

