Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) Shares Sold by Cim Investment Mangement Inc.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,593 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Carrizo Oil & Gas were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,144,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $162,304,000 after buying an additional 81,465 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 9.2% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 7,686,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,989,000 after buying an additional 645,974 shares during the period. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 34.2% during the first quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 5,356,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,701,000 after buying an additional 1,365,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 122.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,437,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,993,000 after buying an additional 1,893,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 105.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,308,757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,940,000 after buying an additional 1,694,935 shares during the period.

Get Carrizo Oil & Gas alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Carrizo Oil & Gas from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Carrizo Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “$28.42” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

CRZO opened at $22.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $31.57.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $264.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.08 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 52.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. analysts predict that Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Gerald A. Morton sold 12,428 shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $371,597.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 99,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,136.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $209,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 223,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,833,437.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,428 shares of company stock worth $2,144,577. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Carrizo Oil & Gas

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Delaware Basin in West Texas.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrizo Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrizo Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.