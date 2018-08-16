Carriage Services (CSV) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carriage Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 27th.

CSV stock opened at $23.15 on Monday. Carriage Services has a fifty-two week low of $22.16 and a fifty-two week high of $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $450.86 million, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.55.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.16 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 14.40%. equities research analysts forecast that Carriage Services will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.58%.

In other Carriage Services news, COO Mark R. Bruce sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $88,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,107.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSV. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 1,199.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 168,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 155,602 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 13.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,150,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,250,000 after acquiring an additional 134,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,293,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,775,000 after acquiring an additional 100,187 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 42.6% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 279,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after acquiring an additional 83,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,317,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

