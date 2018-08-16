CarMax (KMX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

CarMax (NYSE:KMX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Thursday. They currently have a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s previous close.

KMX has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CarMax from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CarMax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.22.

Get CarMax alerts:

KMX stock opened at $72.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. CarMax has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $81.67.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 22nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. research analysts expect that CarMax will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $2,901,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 211,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,393,078.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 5,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total transaction of $451,763.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,979 shares in the company, valued at $607,042.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 664,985 shares of company stock worth $50,360,398 over the last three months. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the second quarter valued at $149,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 57.7% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in CarMax during the second quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in CarMax during the second quarter valued at $190,000.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.