CareDx (CDNA) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “CareDx, Inc. is a commercial stage company. It develops, markets, and delivers a diagnostic surveillance solution for heart transplant recipients. The Company provides AlloMap, a noninvasive blood test used to aid in the identification of heart transplant recipients. It is also pursuing other areas of transplant surveillance, such as the use of cell-free DNA (cfDNA) as a biomarker for rejection. CareDx, Inc. is based in Brisbane, California. “

CDNA has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright set a $17.00 target price on CareDx and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded CareDx from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut CareDx from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. BidaskClub upgraded CareDx from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. CareDx presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.90.

Shares of CareDx stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $17.20. The stock had a trading volume of 16,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,504. CareDx has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $617.52 million, a P/E ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 0.51.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 108.99% and a negative net margin of 121.92%. The company had revenue of $17.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 million. equities analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Mitchell J. Nelles sold 39,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $494,819.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sasha King sold 9,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $132,695.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,241.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,607 shares of company stock worth $838,015 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 3,947.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,261,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,677,000 after buying an additional 2,205,441 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 3,262,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,668 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the 1st quarter worth $6,860,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,576,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 792,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the 1st quarter worth $2,391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

CareDx, Inc, a transplant diagnostics company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic surveillance solutions for transplant patients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Post-Transplant Diagnostics and Pre-Transplant Diagnostics.

