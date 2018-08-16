Cardtronics PLC (CATM) Director Mark Rossi Purchases 5,000 Shares

Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) Director Mark Rossi purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.25 per share, for a total transaction of $151,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ CATM opened at $32.83 on Thursday. Cardtronics PLC has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $33.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.22. Cardtronics had a positive return on equity of 24.21% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $341.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Cardtronics PLC will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Monday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Bank of America set a $20.00 target price on shares of Cardtronics and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cardtronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardtronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Hudson Executive Capital LP raised its holdings in Cardtronics by 228.3% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 6,387,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,512,000 after buying an additional 4,442,175 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cardtronics by 11,577.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 263,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after buying an additional 261,427 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Cardtronics by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 166,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 29,999 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardtronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $403,000.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and bank balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.