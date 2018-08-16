Cardtronics (CATM) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. BidaskClub lowered Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America set a $20.00 target price on Cardtronics and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardtronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.80.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CATM traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,969. Cardtronics has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.22. Cardtronics had a positive return on equity of 24.21% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $341.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Cardtronics will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Rossi purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.25 per share, for a total transaction of $151,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.97 per share, for a total transaction of $755,244.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cardtronics in the second quarter valued at about $496,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cardtronics by 3.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cardtronics in the second quarter valued at about $7,152,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Cardtronics by 135.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Cardtronics in the second quarter valued at about $732,000.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and bank balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.