Cardtronics (CATM) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. BidaskClub lowered Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America set a $20.00 target price on Cardtronics and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardtronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.80.
Shares of NASDAQ:CATM traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,969. Cardtronics has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.
In other news, Director Mark Rossi purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.25 per share, for a total transaction of $151,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.97 per share, for a total transaction of $755,244.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cardtronics in the second quarter valued at about $496,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cardtronics by 3.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cardtronics in the second quarter valued at about $7,152,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Cardtronics by 135.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Cardtronics in the second quarter valued at about $732,000.
About Cardtronics
Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and bank balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.
Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.