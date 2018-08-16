Cardlytics (CDLX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.32, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $35.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Cardlytics stock opened at $20.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $401.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50. Cardlytics has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $25.71.

CDLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Cardlytics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

