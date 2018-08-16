Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) Stake Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.0% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 441,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,577,000 after buying an additional 43,672 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 103.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,280,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,241,000 after buying an additional 651,833 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $201,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 15.0% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 10,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 783,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,087,000 after buying an additional 9,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAH. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $62.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $50.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. Cardinal Health Inc has a 12-month low of $48.14 and a 12-month high of $75.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $35.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.38 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 22.59%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4763 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company worldwide. The company's Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, over-the-counter healthcare, and consumer products to retailers, hospitals, and other healthcare providers.

