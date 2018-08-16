CarBlock (CAR) Price Tops $0.0052

CarBlock (CURRENCY:CAR) traded up 28% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 16th. Over the last seven days, CarBlock has traded 44.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. CarBlock has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $80,393.00 worth of CarBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CarBlock token can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000320 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00266161 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00155466 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000172 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00011497 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.89 or 0.06733972 BTC.

CarBlock Token Profile

CarBlock’s genesis date was June 28th, 2018. CarBlock’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens. CarBlock’s official message board is medium.com/carblock . CarBlock’s official Twitter account is @CarBlock_io . CarBlock’s official website is www.carblock.io

CarBlock Token Trading

CarBlock can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CarBlock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CarBlock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CarBlock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

