Capital Southwest (CSWC) Earns Buy Rating from National Securities

National Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

“ For fiscal 1Q19 CSWC earned core NII/share of $0.31, matching our estimate and exceeding the base dividend by $0.02/share. The company declared a $0.60/special dividend for the quarter pertaining to the sale of Titan Liner for which the company realized a gain of $18.6 million or $1.15 per diluted share.



 The company is paying a $0.10/share supplemental dividend per quarter on top of the regular dividend per quarter owing to the levels of undistributed taxable income the company has built up which was recently augmented further by Titan Liner. We model the company to realize a gain of $40.8 million from the sale of Media Recovery in fiscal 4Q19 which we expect would lead to a $1.20 special dividend to be declared in fiscal 1Q20.



 CSWC continues to have some of the most conservative underwriting in the sector, in our opinion. The company underwrites all loans as if 2008-2009 recur the next two years and at 6/30/18 its leverage on its UMM book was only 4.0x and the SLF (which is comprised largely of UMM credits) was 3.7x. Many peers underwriting to the UMM typically have leverage closer to 5.0x.



 CSWC’s NAV/share decreased to $18.87 from $19.08 Q/Q largely as a result of the special dividend. We model NAV/share to finish fiscal 2019 at $19.87 in fiscal 4Q19 and fiscal 2020 at $20.09 for economic returns of 15.6% and 17.0%, respectively, for the fiscal years.



 We are revising our fiscal 2019 core NII/share estimate to $1.39 from $1.37 and our fiscal 2020 core NII/share estimate to $1.62 from $1.64 and maintaining our BUY rating and $23 price target.,” the firm’s analyst commented.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CSWC. BidaskClub cut shares of Capital Southwest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Southwest from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.25.

CSWC stock opened at $18.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $304.85 million, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $19.38.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 118.20% and a return on equity of 5.82%. sell-side analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 19,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 55,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

