Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) Holdings Cut by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA trimmed its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 36.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 58,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 22.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 98.3% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 6.2% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 135,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,955,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 4,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total value of $390,397.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 18,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $1,835,874.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,651 shares of company stock valued at $30,395,892 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF opened at $97.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $76.98 and a 52 week high of $106.50.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.59. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.90.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

