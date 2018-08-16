Capital Drilling (CAPD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap

Capital Drilling (LON:CAPD)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by stock analysts at FinnCap in a research report issued on Thursday.

Shares of CAPD opened at GBX 44 ($0.56) on Thursday. Capital Drilling has a one year low of GBX 35 ($0.45) and a one year high of GBX 61.50 ($0.78).

Get Capital Drilling alerts:

About Capital Drilling

Capital Drilling Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration, development, grade control, and blast hole drilling services to the mineral exploration and mining companies. Its exploration drilling services include air core, deep hole diamond, diamond core, directional, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling; and grade control drilling services comprise advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.