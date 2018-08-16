Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (CCBG) Holdings Increased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,860 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Capital City Bank Group were worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCBG. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,044,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 96,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 39,887 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 816,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,206,000 after purchasing an additional 26,860 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 13,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 109,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

In related news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $116,350.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 131,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,167.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Hovde Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

CCBG stock opened at $24.26 on Thursday. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.48 million, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $35.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.10 million. equities research analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

See Also: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.