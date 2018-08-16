Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.59 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,521 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $836,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $464,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 763,979 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $43,600,000 after buying an additional 45,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Sunday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

In related news, EVP Brian J. Blaser sold 15,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $965,796.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,703,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $183,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,849,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,024 shares of company stock worth $1,272,440. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ABT opened at $63.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $48.58 and a one year high of $65.90. The company has a market capitalization of $112.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.53.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.80%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

