Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CSIQ. B. Riley set a $18.00 price target on shares of Canadian Solar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Canadian Solar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.80.

Shares of Canadian Solar stock opened at $13.19 on Tuesday. Canadian Solar has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $19.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The solar energy provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $650.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 467.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,549 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,515 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,902 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. 36.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

