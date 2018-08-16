Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (CAR.UN) PT Raised to C$48.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 3.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$38.50 to C$40.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$42.50 to C$44.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.58.

CAR.UN opened at C$46.42 on Tuesday. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 52-week low of C$31.93 and a 52-week high of C$37.94.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CAPREIT) is a Canada-based open-ended real estate investment trust. CAPREIT’s investment objectives are to provide unitholders with long-term, monthly cash distributions; grow normalized funds from operations (NFFO), distributions and Unit value through the management of its properties, acquisitions and financial management, and reinvest capital within the property portfolio.

