Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes Position in AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,540,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in AXA Equitable during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in AXA Equitable during the second quarter worth about $321,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in AXA Equitable during the second quarter worth about $364,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in AXA Equitable during the second quarter worth about $557,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in AXA Equitable during the second quarter worth about $606,000. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AXA Equitable from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AXA Equitable in a report on Monday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AXA Equitable in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AXA Equitable in a report on Monday, June 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of AXA Equitable in a report on Monday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

NYSE EQH opened at $21.63 on Thursday. AXA Equitable Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $22.25.

AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that AXA Equitable Holdings Inc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 22nd.

AXA Equitable Profile

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products, which are primarily sold to affluent and high net worth individuals.

