Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 559,748 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,927,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559,748 shares during the period. IAC/InterActiveCorp comprises about 1.1% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $598,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 917,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,946,000 after acquiring an additional 258,141 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 467.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 382,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,387,000 after acquiring an additional 315,410 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 274,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,921,000 after acquiring an additional 111,693 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 257,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,234,000 after acquiring an additional 20,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 180,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $185.54 on Thursday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $103.02 and a 1-year high of $195.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 240.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.15.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $1.50. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $183.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Friday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.60.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Video, Applications, and Publishing segments. The Match Group segment provides subscription dating products, which enable users to establish a profile and review the profiles of other users in 42 languages.

