Caesarstone Ltd (CSTE) Shares Sold by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd trimmed its stake in Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593,860 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,391 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Caesarstone were worth $8,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,394,862 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,408,000 after purchasing an additional 25,575 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 670,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,179,000 after purchasing an additional 74,154 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 639,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,661,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 258,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 154,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the period. 50.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Caesarstone stock opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.73 million, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.55. Caesarstone Ltd has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $30.45.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $149.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.22 million. Caesarstone had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.64%. Caesarstone’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Caesarstone Ltd will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Caesarstone’s payout ratio is 45.11%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSTE. BidaskClub raised shares of Caesarstone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Caesarstone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $13.00 target price on shares of Caesarstone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Caesarstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

